Maersk Supply New Vessel Aids Europe Work

Maersk Supply Service has entered a collaboration with GustoMSC has entered a collaboration with GustoMSC

Maersk Supply Service has entered a collaboration with GustoMSC to design the next generation of Wind Installation Vessel.

The new design will build on the same patent and characteristics of the current feeder concept, designed to operate in US waters. This unique patented design will allow the jack-up Wind Installation Vessel to stay on location at the wind park while only tugs and barges sail back and forth from port to collect the wind turbine tower, nacelle, and blades. This cost-competitive concept is expected to be more than 30% more efficient than conventional jack-up vessels.

Tthis solution will also be less weather-dependent, enabling continuous installations year-round. Combined, these elements will improve operational efficiency and lower energy costs from offshore wind.



“Europe is an attractive market for offshore wind, and we believe that our concept is also suitable for this region. As the Wind Installation Vessel itself does not sail into ports, this can solve some of the bottlenecks we currently see in Europe, where only a few ports are large enough to handle the growing wind turbine sizes. We look forward to collaborating with GustoMSC to get this new basic design ready,” says the Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service, Jonas Munch Agerskov.



“As GustoMSC, a subsidiary of NOV, we look forward to working with the Maersk Supply Service team on a next generation wind turbine installation jack-up for the international market. Having a decades long history of working together, both companies will combine their years of offshore experience and design know-how in this collaboration. Against the backdrop of growing turbine sizes, we jointly aim to further improve installation efficiencies and development economics in the bottom-fixed offshore wind market.”, says Managing Director GustoMSC, Nils van Nood.



Maersk Supply Service and GuscoMSC will start the basic design process shortly and expect to conclude it later in 2023.



https://www.maersksupplyservice.com

ABOUT GustoMSC:

With more than 150 years of experience and a rich history of innovation in the maritime industry, our experienced, reputable designers and engineers translate science and technical knowledge into realistic, creative ideas to help solve the unique challenges presented by the Offshore Wind and Oil & Gas markets.

Through our operational support and engineering consultancy, we help optimize the performance of new and existing jack-ups, vessels, and semi-submersibles to enable safe and efficient operations at sea.

ABOUT Maersk Supply Service:

Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of offshore energy sector project solutions and marine services. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specializes in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.



Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonizing its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning.



Maersk Supply Service, a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.