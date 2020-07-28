MacGregor Wins Order for Deck Handling Systems for New U.S. Navy Tugs

By The Maritime Executive 07-27-2020 10:24:35

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide deck handling solutions to two T-ATS class vessels to be built at Gulf Island Shipyards LLC, a subsidiary of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s second quarter order intake, with deliveries planned during the last quarter of 2021 through to the first quarter of 2022.

This order represents the 4th and 5th shipsets that will be supplied to the new T-ATS class, which will be deployed for worldwide naval service including open-ocean towing, supporting salvage operations and submarine rescue missions.

Scope of supply includes deck machinery, towing winch, traction winch, shark jaws, towing pins/pop-up pins, stern roller, offshore crane and other accessories.

“This new order further confirms MacGregor’s position as a trusted provider of solutions for naval logistic vessels, with equipment installed on a broad spectrum of ship types” says Leif Bystrøm, Head of Offshore Solutions Division, MacGregor.

