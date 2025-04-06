MacGregor Delivers its New Electric Heavy Lift Crane to Nordic

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor is proud to announce the successful delivery of its new type of SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The cranes mark a significant milestone in sustainable cargo handling solutions.

This next-generation heavy lift crane combines MacGregor and NMF’s extensive experience in the heavy lift industry. The crane is designed to enhance operational efficiency while significantly reducing emissions, energy consumption, and maintenance costs. By leveraging MacGregor’s advanced electric drive technology, the crane eliminates hydraulic oil usage, improving environmental performance and ensuring compliance with stricter industry regulations.

Soeren Hoessermann, Managing Director at Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement (HK) Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the delivery: "We are pleased to receive MacGregor’s electric heavy lift crane, which aligns with our commitment to improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact. This innovative technology will help us optimize cargo handling operations while contributing to our sustainability goals."

The delivery of this electric heavy lift crane reinforces MacGregor’s leadership in sustainable maritime solutions, supporting customers decarbonisation targets without compromising performance.

"At MacGregor, we are committed to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions that create lifetime value in cargo handling. The delivery of our new electric heavy lift crane is a testament to our dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of maritime operations while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability," said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment Solutions Division, MacGregor.

The crane will be installed on the vessel Amy, which will play a key role in a project cargo market.