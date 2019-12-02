MacGregor and Kongsberg Digital to Collaborate on Digital Service

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 15:39:50

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and Kongsberg Digital, part of KONGSBERG, have entered into a collaboration agreement to test the interface of MacGregor’s OnWatch Scout condition monitoring and predictive maintenance service within Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution.

The Vessel Insight solution enables high quality data from interfaced systems to be captured and transmitted in a cost effective and secure manner to the Kongsberg Digital Kognifai platform.

The initial in-service testing and data analysis will be conducted with application to MacGregor cargo handling cranes installed on pilot merchant customer vessels.

“We are pleased to be extending our relationship with KONGSBERG and working closely with Kongsberg Digital to accelerate the testing of digital solutions, focused on further enhancing critical system safety, availability, efficiency and sustainability,” says Dennis Mol, Vice President, Digital and Business Transformation, MacGregor.

"It is essential for KONGSBERG to work with world-class partners, and we are therefore very pleased to be collaborating with MacGregor as we progress our common interest in accelerating the adoption of digital technology-enabled capabilities in support of the maritime industry becoming safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” says Vigleik Takle, Senior Vice President, Maritime Digital Solutions, Kongsberg Digital.

