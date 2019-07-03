London Climate Action Week - Coltraco Commit to Clean Powered Future

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-03 18:10:36

During London Climate Action Week, it is a good time to celebrate innovative new technology available to support the energy mix and the focus on making a commitment to a clean powered future. For Coltraco Ultrasonics, which has supplied the conventional fossil fuel energy generation sector for 30 years, it is a delight to see their customers diversifying into clean, green and renewable sources – most notably wind power both onshore and offshore.

Coltraco Ultrasonics is proud that the U.K. champions clean energy. With brand new records of 16 days coal-free, the U.K. is leading the way in reducing carbon emissions. The U.K. was one of the first countries to recognize and act on the economic and security threats of climate change. The Climate Change Act, passed in 2008, committed the U.K. to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80 percent by 2050 when compared to 1990 levels, through a process of setting five-year caps on greenhouse gas emissions termed Carbon Budgets. This approach has now been used as a model for action across the world and is mirrored by the United Nations’ Paris Agreement. Coltraco Ultrasonics proudly supports the British Government’s commitment to make the U.K. the first country in the world to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Coltraco Ultrasonics is committed to cutting carbon emissions to play its part in this need for change. Proud to comply with ISO 14001 standards for the environmental management of systems, Coltraco reuse, recycle and use recycled products where possible. Coltraco intends to have minimal non-recyclable or biodegradable plastics in our packaging and in new materials to be eco-friendly.

In 2019, the company's senior management committed to: “researching new ways to recycle our old products which customers send back when they upgrade to the latest model. We are determined to minimize our impact on our immediate and global environment. We are excited to launch this initiative later this year.”

Moreover, by operating in the wind sector, Coltraco feels that in a small way they will contribute to a carbon-free fueled future. Coltraco is proud to be a part of the U.K.’s renewable energy sector via its work supporting leading wind turbine operator to improve their fire safety.

As part of its commitment, Coltraco joined RenewableUK in 2018, the U.K.’s leading renewable energy trade association and is involved in onshore wind, offshore wind and supply chain member forums. Wind farms provided a record 17.1 percent of the U.K.'s electricity last year (2018), with renewables now powering a third of demand.

Furthermore, Coltraco’s technology is also designed to be environmentally friendly. For example, the Portascanner® WATERTIGHT is an ultrasonic watertight integrity tester. Traditional methods of testing via “hose testing” which consists of a nozzle of 12mm diameter is sprayed from a distance of one to 1.5 meters with a water jet pressure of 0.5 cid. This is damaging to the environment due to the waste water used and the pollutants that run off, into the sea. Traditional methods of testing cylinders were using a radioactive ultrasonic liquid level indicator. Although these are mostly banned, some countries do still legalize the use of the radioactive units. Our ultrasonic technology is non–damaging to the environment and to the people using them.



