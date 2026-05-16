Lloyd’s Register Awards its First Submarine AiP to Hanwha Ocean

[By Lloyd’s Register]

The move reflects the growing role of independent assurance in naval procurement and export programmes.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded its first Approval in Principle (AiP) for an export submarine design to Hanwha Ocean.

The AiP has been issued for Hanwha Ocean’s independently developed 2,000 tonne export submarine platform, using LR’s Submarine Assurance Framework. It confirms that the concept design meets internationally recognised standards and provides early-stage assurance on safety, interoperability and design robustness.

LR’s Submarine Assurance Framework is designed to support navies and designers from concept through all stages of the submarine’s operational cycle, including life extension, by combining naval standards, classification expertise and a structured approach to risk.

For this project, LR assembled a global team of naval and submarine specialists to support the review, culminating in a technical workshop at Hanwha Ocean’s headquarters in Seoul.

The approval reflects how LR’s independent naval assurance supports shipbuilders in accessing the export market.

David Lloyd, Vice-President Naval and Government Business at Lloyd’s Register, said: “This AiP issued under our Submarine Assurance Framework demonstrates how independent, outcome-based assurance can help reduce technical risk and build confidence with customer navies.

“The approval underlines the growing role LR has in assurance in the defence sector and reinforces our position as a trusted adviser for complex naval programmes.”

Il-Hong Kim, Senior Vice President from Hanwha Ocean’s Naval Design Department said: “Achieving AiP for our 2,000-ton submarine is a powerful confirmation of Hanwha Ocean’s world-class submarine design capabilities.

“Working closely with Lloyd’s Register, we will continue delivering tailored solutions that meet diverse national requirements and strengthen the global presence of Korea’s naval defense industry.”