Lloyd’s Register Awards AiP To KNCC’s Elevated Pressure LCO2 Cargo System

[By: Lloyd's Register]

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) for its Elevated Pressure Liquefied Carbon Dioxide (LCO?-EP) cargo containment system. The AiP was awarded in a ceremony at Gastech 2025 in Milan.

Designed to transport LCO? at elevated pressures, KNCC’s system reduces the need for ultra-low carriage temperatures, simplifying containment requirements and offering shipowners greater flexibility in vessel design.

The design was comprehensively reviewed by LR as part of a joint development project between the two companies. LR provided technical input and guidance throughout the process to support further refinement ahead of commercial deployment.

Panos Mitrou, LR's Global Gas Segment Director, said: “We are pleased to grant Approval in Principle to KNCC’s Elevated Pressure system, recognising it as a safe, practical technology that can support the maritime LCO? sector and contribute to the development and the scaling up of the new carbon dioxide value chain.”

Oliver Hagen-Smith, CEO Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers said:?“Securing this Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register is a landmark achievement that reinforces our leadership in delivering safe, sustainable, and scalable carbon transport solutions. KNCC’s drive for excellence fuels our pioneering vessel designs and deep collaborations with esteemed industry leaders such as Lloyd’s Register.”