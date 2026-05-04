Liberian Registry Unveils Next-Generation Seafarer Platform

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world's largest ship registry, today announced the official launch of electronic seafarer documents, marking a significant milestone in the Registry's digital transformation and setting a new standard for seafarer services across the global maritime industry.

Seafarers aboard Liberian-flagged vessels who apply for new documentation will now receive electronic versions of their official documents, including their Seaman’s Book, licenses, special qualifications, and recorded sea service, accessible directly from their mobile devices through SEA360, the Registry’s new dedicated mobile application. Seafarers with existing documentation may also request access to their electronic records through the Registry. SEA360 is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Electronic documents issued through SEA360 serve as digital equivalents to hard copy documents and include QR codes for immediate verification within the Registry's systems. Seafarers can present their credentials directly to Port State Control officials and Designated Persons Ashore (DPAs), wherever they are in the world.

Alongside the launch of SEA360, the Registry has migrated the Seafarer Electronic Application (SEA) System into the Seafarer Portal. The fully integrated platform connects SEA System, Medical Certification, and Training Center programs all in one. This transition introduces Crew360, a compliance engine that applies enhanced vetting and verification checks to every seafarer application before credentials are issued, strengthening the integrity of Liberian-issued documentation while maintaining efficient processing for authorized users.

All seafarer documents issued from the Seafarer Portal will include a QR code on physical documents, including Certificates of Receipt of Application (CRAs), in addition to electronic certificates. Electronic documents complement, rather than replace, hard copy documents, ensuring continuity between physical and digital records while raising the standard of oversight and document integrity across the fleet.

The Liberian Registry's digital ecosystem is a suite of secure, scalable, and client-focused services built to respond to the evolving regulatory environment and operational needs of the global maritime industry, and our newly launched Seafarer Portal and SEA360 app underscores this initiative.