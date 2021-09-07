97
Leading USCG Safety Expert Joins Liberian Registry

Captain Todd Howard, Senior Vice President of Quality and Inspector Standards
The Liberian Registry has strengthened its global team with the addition of Captain Todd Howard,  who joins the Liberian Registry as Senior Vice President of Quality and Inspector Standards. This  is a key appointment to the Registry, which recently surpassed the historic 200 Million Gross Ton  milestone, and continues to be the fastest growing major ship Registry in the world for the second straight year.  

Capt. Howard brings to his new role at LISCR over 26 years of experience as an officer in the  United States Coast Guard. Before his retirement Capt. Howard was head of the Coast Guard’s Traveling Marine Inspector team where he was in charge of the USCG’s premier group of 42  senior marine inspectors providing professional commercial vessel knowledge, experience and advanced training. Further he chaired the USCG-wide Prevention Program Quality Management  Board. Prior to this posting at USCG headquarters he was a Division Chief in the Office of Design and Engineering Standards; Prevention Department Head at USCG Sector Miami, Florida; Flag  State Branch Chief at USCG Sector Puget Sound, Washington; as well as additional tours in the  Office of Design and Engineer Standards; as Flag and Port State Inspection Officer; and aboard a  USCG cutter as the Operations officer. 

LISCR’s Chief Operations Officer, Alfonso Castillero, says, “I am very happy to announce  that Captain Todd Howard has joined our team of dedicated maritime experts here at the  Liberian Registry. He brings to the Registry decades of hands-on maritime safety and  regulatory experience and expertise. This is what sets us apart from the other Registries,  we have the best professionals supporting our vessel owners, operators, and seafarers. Having Capt. Howard onboard with us makes us stronger and continues to provide the  Liberian flagged fleet with the best possible support from the Administration. It is a great  honor to welcome him to the team!” 
 

