Laborde Products Expands Midwest Support with 5R Enterprises, LLC

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products has added 5R Enterprises, LLC to its growing dealer network, expanding Mitsubishi Marine Engine support in the Midwest. Based in Morris, Illinois, 5R Enterprises will represent Mitsubishi Marine Engines and support commercial marine operators throughout the region with local access to sales, service, and technical support. The partnership was officially signed on the showroom floor during the Inland Marine Expo 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee, marking another step in Laborde Products’ continued investment in building a capable and responsive dealer network.

While 5R Enterprises is relatively new to the marine engine market, the company brings decades of heavy equipment, material handling, and river industry experience to the partnership. Known throughout Illinois and Northern Indiana for its equipment sales and rental business, 5R has built its reputation on customer relationships, hands-on support, and practical problem solving.

"We are proud to partner with Laborde Products and add Mitsubishi Marine Engines to what we offer our customers,” said Chad Cailteux, Owner of 5R Enterprises, “Marine sales and service is a growing focus for our company, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to work alongside an experienced team while delivering dependable products and responsive support to operators throughout our region."

The agreement also highlights the continued momentum of Laborde Products’ growing dealer network and its commitment to building partnerships that support operators closer to where they work.

"Expanding our dealer network is about more than adding locations,” said Jacob Yoder, Dealer Development at Laborde Products, “It is about finding partners who share our commitment to customers and are ready to grow with us. Signing 5R Enterprises at Inland Marine Expo made this partnership even more meaningful, and we are excited about what Chad and his team can bring to the Midwest market and the future of our network."

Located along a key inland transportation corridor, Morris places 5R Enterprises in a strong position to support commercial marine operators working throughout the Midwest river system.

The addition reflects Laborde Products’ continued focus on building a dealer network that combines local knowledge with dependable products and factory-backed support.