KVH Joins ISWAN and Its Worldwide Commitment to Seafarer Welfare

ISWAN welcomes KVH as its newest member in its mission to improve the wellbeing of seafarers around the globe

[By: KVH]

KVH is proud to announce its membership in ISWAN (The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network). ISWAN is committed to improving the welfare of seafarers around the world, and KVH will contribute to its mission with a continued focus on innovative technology, services, and content that enhance crew wellbeing.



“Connectivity is crucial for seafarers to stay in touch with loved ones on shore, manage personal affairs, enjoy music and movies to minimize stress, and bond with shipmates over long voyages,” states Chris Watson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at KVH. “Seafarers keep the world moving. They spend extended periods of time away from loved ones, working long hours in difficult conditions, and we depend on them to deliver the essentials of everyday life. KVH’s technology, services, crew content, and ongoing efforts to support seafarers and the maritime community are a good fit for ISWAN’s mission. We look forward to partnering with ISWAN on initiatives for the good of seafarers everywhere.”



In addition to offering groundbreaking hardware that ensures crews are always connected, KVH employs a dedicated team focused on the technology, writing, and editing of content. The material is constantly refreshed to ensure crew have the very best in information and entertainment. The KVH Link service features hundreds of news stories, movies, TV shows, music radio and karaoke, social videos, sporting events and stats, and documentaries. Content is tailored to diverse crew populations in more than 20 languages to keep seafarers engaged and in touch with home. KVH Link content is perfect for crew gatherings such as movie or karaoke nights to meet the important need of crew bonding onboard commercial vessels.



“KVH has a wealth of experience in developing products and services to enhance crew welfare,” states Alan Croft, Business Development Manager at ISWAN. “We’re excited to welcome KVH as an ISWAN member and believe the organization will be instrumental in enabling shipping companies to evaluate their practices, put actionable processes and technology in place, and ensure crew welfare is the priority it needs to be.”

For more information about KVH Link and related products and services, please visit kvh.com.

