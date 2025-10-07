Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed
Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed is the Chairman and an Associate Professor in the Department of Law at North South University, Bangladesh. He holds a Doctor of Juridical Science (J.S.D.) degree from the Center for Oceans and Coastal Law at the University of Maine School of Law, USA, specializing in ship recycling law and policy. A qualified Barrister of Lincoln’s Inn, London, Dr. Ahmed has served as a legal consultant to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where he contributed to drafting amendments to Bangladesh’s Ship Recycling Act and revising the Bangladesh Ship Recycling Rules. His academic and professional work focuses on maritime law, environmental regulation, and sustainable ship recycling practices.
