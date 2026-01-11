Rough Weather is Putting the Irish Coast Guard to the Test

Ireland is recording an increase in the number of marine incidents in its vast coastline, and this reality is testing the resilience and capability of the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG), particularly for its core search and rescue mission.

In yet another indication of how perilous the country’s rugged coast and harsh weather can be, the IRCG responded to 2,793 incidents in 2025. This was an increase from the 2,554 incidents recorded in 2024. Most of the response missions were carried out under extreme weather and unpredictable conditions, situations that demanded rapid and coordinated responses.

The agency, which has 44 units spread across the country, also deployed nearly 1,200 times for missions that served shoreside communities. This included 933 helicopter missions, including medical support for offshore island communities.

During the year, the Coast Guard provided life-saving assistance to more than 1,900 people. This was a significant increase considering the agency provided care or medical transport to 537 people in 2024.

The year also witnessed Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats being launched on 798 occasions, compared to 699 in the previous year.

Among the notable incidents, in October the IRCG rescued 12 crewmembers from the Spanish-owned trawler Radoche Tercero, which was operating off the southcoast west of Cork. The crew sent a mayday after the vessel started taking on water. In December, IRCG also rescued the crew of French trawler Fastnet after the vessel started drifting onto the rocks near Dingle.

The rising numbers of incidents has forced the Irish government to increase the budget for the Coast Guard and invest in improving the agency’s assets. For the current financial year, a budget of $190 million has been allocated to the IRCG and maritime services.

Last year, the agency reached a major milestone in its aviation capability after taking delivery of four AW189 helicopters, bringing the total of new helicopters that have been acquired in the recent past to six. The expansion has enhanced the IRCG’s ability to respond more effectively to emergencies, ensuring rapid deployment and improved coverage across the country’s coastline and inland areas.