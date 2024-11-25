KR's Latest Decarbonization Magazine Reveals Key Decarbonization Insights

[By: Korean Register]

KR (Korean Register) has released insightful analysis of Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings across its fleet in the fall edition of KR Decarbonization Magazine, offering crucial insights for maritime companies navigating the industry's green transition.

First launched in 2022, the KR Decarbonization Magazine is a quarterly publication designed to provide clients with timely insights into decarbonization strategies. The magazine aims to assist the maritime sector in navigating increasingly stringent greenhouse gas regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU).

The latest issue provides an in-depth analysis of CII ratings across KR-classed vessels, revealing industry-wide decarbonization trends. It also includes a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge advancements in liquefied hydrogen carriers.

The issue features an exclusive interview with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Executive Vice President RHEE Sangkee on the development of ammonia-powered vessels. RHEE outlines the significant technical advances in ammonia engine development, safety protocols, and exhaust gas aftertreatment systems. His insights provide shipping companies with essential guidance on ammonia's viability as a marine fuel, including key considerations for vessel operations, current development milestones, and future implementation timelines. The interview offers valuable perspectives for maritime stakeholders considering ammonia-powered solutions as part of their decarbonization strategy.

SONG Kanghyun, Head of KR’s Decarbonization and Ship R&D Center, commented, “With the IMO’s mid-term measures advancing rapidly, as seen at the 28th MEPC meeting, the time has come for the industry to adopt practical and actionable strategies. KR remains committed to supporting the maritime industry in addressing the decarbonization challenges through proactive and innovative approaches.”

The full magazine is available on the dedicated KR Decarbonization Magazine website (http://kr-decarbonization.co. kr) or through the KR official website (www.krs.co.kr).