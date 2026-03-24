KR Publishes Guidance to Support Industry Ahead of 2028 IGC Code Amendments

[By: Korean Register]

Korean Register (KR) has completed an impact assessment of the upcoming amendments to the International Code of the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code) and published technical guidance to help the maritime industry prepare for implementation.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has been working on a comprehensive revision of the IGC Code since 2022 through its Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC), reflecting the growing adoption of environmentally friendly technologies and increasing demands for greenhouse gas reduction. The amendments are scheduled for approval at the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) in May, followed by formal adoption in December. They are expected to enter into force on July 1, 2028.

According to Clarksons Research, around 2,600 LNG and LPG carriers are in operation worldwide as of February 2026, with a further 650 vessels on order, underlining the significant impact of the upcoming amendments.

The period between adoption and entry into force is limited to 18 months, raising concerns that insufficient preparation could delay ship construction schedules, particularly due to design changes and equipment procurement.

The amendments also depart from conventional IMO practice by using the keel laying date, rather than the building contract date, as the point of applicability. This could result in different regulatory requirements being applied to a series of ships to be built under a single contract and design, depending on their construction sequence.

In response, KR has analyzed the IGC Code amendments, categorizing 97 amendment items and reviewing their applicability and design implications. KR has also published updated technical guidance and held technical seminars for major Korean shipbuilders, including Samsung Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Samho, and Hanwha Ocean, to support practical compliance.

KR has also prepared four documents for submission to the IMO addressing key issues identified in discussions with the shipbuilding industry, particularly those prone to interpretational ambiguity. Following review by Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Panama Maritime Authority, the proposals have been submitted for consideration at MSC 111 in May.

To address concerns regarding design changes and potential delays, KR also worked with the Active Shipbuilding Experts’ Federation (ASEF) and the Panama Maritime Authority to propose revising the applicability criteria from the keel laying date to the building contract date.

Further details and the full technical guidance are available on the KR website (www.krs.co.kr).