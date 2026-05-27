Three Arrested, One Dead in Cocaine Bust at Mundra Port

The Indian Coast Guard and partner agencies have seized about 115 kilos of cocaine from a boxship, a small bust by global standards but a significant development for India.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detected an inbound shipment aboard the container ship Europe (IMO 9285988) through a tip-off. When the ship arrived at an anchorage off Mundra Port last weekend, the Indian Coast Guard and the ATS were waiting. Under cover of darkness, they watched from a launch as two crewmembers aboard the Europe threw a series of bags over the side. Five bags were recovered, each containing kilo bricks of powder and electronic tracking devices. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

On boarding the Europe, the officers arrested one foreign citizen who was allegedly involved in the smuggling attempt. One additional crewmember jumped over the side and is believed to be dead, officials said. The ATS has identified the deceased as Ngingite Nassoro Jumanne, a Tanzanian national. "The currents were extremely strong. Chances of his survival appear very grim," an ATS officer told Times of India.

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On shore, ATS officers arrested one Nigerian national and one Ugandan national in Delhi for alleged involvement in importing the drugs.

According to the ICG, it is believed that the drugs were hidden away in the engine room when the ship called in Brazil last November, and they have been on a world tour ever since, including multiple stops in the United States. This long-duration smuggling attempt was supposed to conclude at the anchorage at Mundra, where the organizers planned to transfer the drugs to a boat for shoreside delivery and onward transport to Delhi. The Delhi-based crime network would then distribute the drugs to dealers throughout India, according to the ATS. The agency continues to investigate possible links to overseas cartels in Latin America and beyond.