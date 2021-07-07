KPI OceanConnect Completes First Carbon-Neutral Fuel Supply

The carbon offset is a demonstration of KPI OceanConnect’s long-term partnership approach, its innovative value creation for its clients, and its commitment to shipping’s decarbonisation journey.

[By: KPI OceanConnect]

KPI OceanConnect announced the successful completion of its first carbon offset transaction with a respected seismic research vessel owner and long-term client. The voluntary carbon units are derived from a wind farm in Texas and verified by Verra Registry.



The announcement from KPI OceanConnect comes at a critical time for the marine fuels supply chain as it faces an acute need to reduce emissions and make genuine decarbonisation progress. With sustainability and regulatory change as two of the most important focuses for the entire shipping industry, Greenhouse Gas reduction targets for 2030 and 2050 set by the International Maritime Organization will require innovative thinking and a proven track record of delivering expert services.



Carbon offsets allow for emissions and CO2 output to be balanced with the purchase of an equivalent qualified offset. This means purchasing verified carbon units that are equivalent to the CO2 production from emissions. These units also fund certified projects that generate clean and renewable energy, such as wind farms, solar energy, and reforestation.



Commenting on the announcement, Brian Coyne, Managing Director, Americas at KPI OceanConnect, said: “By enabling one of the bunkering’s first carbon-neutral fuel supplies, KPI OceanConnect is dedicated to exploring the development of different solutions and pathways for shipping. We feel confident in leading the way towards a sustainable future and ensuring a smooth transition towards 2030 and 2050 for our customers. We are well prepared to advise our clients on how to obtain carbon-neutral fuel supplies, as well as offset other Greenhouse Gases, and together will create a more sustainable future for shipping and the world.”



KPI OceanConnect’s CEO Søren Høll also commented: “Our team at KPI OceanConnect is our biggest asset, and it is through their hard work and ingenuity that we were able to complete what we expect to be the first of many carbon offsets for our environmentally conscious clients as they seek to meet their ambitious sustainability goals. This particular transaction was the result of the combined efforts of multiple offices. I commend our team for putting the customer’s requirements first, and for working so well together in an area that is new for everyone. As an agile and innovative marine fuels provider, we hold a prime position in helping to facilitate decarbonisation in shipping, and understand our responsibility to help guide the industry through these transitionary periods with transparency and trust at the forefront.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.