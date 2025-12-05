Kongsberg Maritime Secures LARS Contract with Sea1 Offshore

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a major contract with Sea1 Offshore to deliver Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) for the company’s four new offshore construction vessels. Each vessel will be equipped with two advanced LARS units, supporting subsea construction and ROV operations.

The scope of supply per vessel includes two telescopic A-frames, fully electrical umbilical winches, energy efficient hydraulic power units, and a dedicated control system. Each system offers a safe working load of 15 tonnes (vehicle dry weight) and winch cable capacity of 4,500 metres, ensuring robust performance for deep-water operations.

Kongsberg Maritime is a trusted partner for offshore handling solutions, with decades of experience delivering reliable and efficient systems to the global market. This contract reinforces the company’s position as a leading provider of technology that ensures safe and sustainable operations for demanding offshore environments.

“The award of this contract demonstrates our renewed commitment to delivering world-class handling solutions for the offshore industry,” said Ingar Hovden, Sales Manager, Kongsberg Maritime. “Our LARS technology combines proven engineering with modern efficiency features, helping operators achieve safe and sustainable operations.”

Andreas Kjøl, CCO of Sea1 Offshore, added: “We are confident those state-of-the-art WROV Launch and Recovery Systems will give us market leading operability in harsh environment operations with the equipment fully integrated to the vessels’ power electric and energy storage systems.”

Kongsberg Maritime’s LARS solutions deliver a wide range of benefits that enhance operational safety and efficiency. They provide controlled launch and recovery even in challenging sea states, reducing risk and improving reliability.

The systems are designed with a compact and modular approach, making them easy to integrate on different vessel types while maintaining high durability and minimising downtime. Operators benefit from optimised handling for ROVs and subsea equipment, ensuring smooth and efficient missions.

Environmental performance is also a key advantage. The inclusion of hydraulic power units with frequency control reduces emissions and energy consumption, supporting sustainability goals without compromising operational capability. Advanced control systems provide precise and responsive handling, enabling safe and accurate operations for complex subsea tasks.