Kongsberg Maritime Scoops Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year

E&H Award Ottar Ristesund

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime is celebrating following its victory at the Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year Award at the highly-regarded Electric & Hybrid Marine Awards 2022 in Amsterdam.

The Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year Award highlights the value of KONGSBERG’s large and still growing electric propulsion systems portfolio including waterjets, thrusters, propellers, LNG solutions, generating sets and propulsion engines – which are usually delivered as part of wider integrated systems. Ongoing developments and innovations around electrification, dual fuel and hybrid propulsion reinforce KONGSBERG’s role as a propulsion systems pioneer.

Ottar Ristesund, SVP Sales Propulsion & Engines, Kongsberg Maritime collected the award, saying: “I’m delighted that the jury has credited Kongsberg Maritime for innovation and services to enable cleaner, more efficient and more sustainable marine operations. This is almost our mission statement here and it is heartening when our goals so closely intersect with the direction that industry professionals believe the market is heading in.”

To be able to meet the growing market demand for electric propulsion, KONGSBERG has invested not only in the technology, but also in the capability to deliver it. For example, a new assembly plant was built in Rauma a few years back where a new production line is in place, producing the KONGSBERG Elegance permanent magnet electric pod drives.

A further indication of the importance Kongsberg Maritime places on its electric thruster technologies, just one strand of its broad electrification offering, is the news that in Ulsteinvik, work is in full swing to upgrade the factory. “We have torn out the old machine shop to make room for a top modern assembly plant for our rim driven thrusters”, said Carl Davidson, Production Manager.

Alongside this, the company has also been able to call upon its in-house team of naval architects and propeller specialists to perfect the hydrodynamic performance of these state-of-the-art propulsors.

Matt Ross, Editor-in-Chief of Electric Hybrid Marine Technology and Chairman of the awards jury said: "The jury have been asked to vote for the company they feel has contributed the most to the industry over the last 12 months, and in a world that in many places stood still, KONGSBERG didn’t. This award is not just about the propulsion hardware, although KONGSBERG is a leader on that. What was every bit as important to the jury is all the key enabling work KONGSBERG has been doing around integration, control, energy management and automation that further bake in the advantages of a shift to maritime electrification.”

Ottar Ristesund said; “The competition was tough, so we are especially proud to have won the Propulsion System Manufacturer of the Year Award to sit in our cabinet here next to the same award we won here three years ago. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver safety, efficiency and sustainability for our customers and our propulsion and energy management systems, in parallel with our operational technology, are vital to achieving this.”

With a jury including some of the world’s leading marine journalists, industry experts and academics, the Electric & Hybrid Marine Awards are a sought-after accolade for technology companies committed to delivering green solutions for a sustainable future. This year's live ceremony took place in the exhibition hall at the Electric & Hybrid World Expo in Amsterdam.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.