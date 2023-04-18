Kongsberg Gruppen Revolutionizing Ocean Space Mapping and Monitoring

Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG) to map, monitor and understand ocean space.

The ocean is a crucial part of solving global climate, food, and security challenges.

Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG) is a global leader in advanced robotics and sensor technology to map, monitor and understand ocean space. This technology will become part of a new business area, Kongsberg Discovery.

"Oceans cover 70 percent of the earth's surface. It controls the weather and temperature, distributes heat across the globe, and is the answer to some of the most significant challenges we currently face. Sustainable management of the oceans requires knowledge and data about the health of the oceans. At the same time, critical infrastructure above and below water is an important prerequisite for sustainable development," says Geir Håøy, CEO of the technology group KONGSBERG.

Until the turn of the year, Sensors and Robotics was a division under Kongsberg Maritime. It is now being separated and established as a business area called Kongsberg Discovery. The new business area has more than a a thousand employees in Horten, Trondheim and Oslo in Norway and offices in Spain, the UK, the USA, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia.

"The mapping and monitoring of the world's oceans are in an early phase, and we are still at the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Together with the rest of KONGSBERG, Kongsberg Discovery can develop new solutions and technology with significant growth opportunities within fisheries, marine research, marine operations, ocean-based energy production and infrastructure monitoring that the world needs," says Håøy.

An extensive and world-leading technology portfolio

Kongsberg Discovery will be led by Martin Wien Fjell. He has held several management positions in KONGSBERG over the past ten years and has since 2017 led Global Customer Support in Kongsberg Maritime.

"I look forward to developing Kongsberg Discovery, the fourth business area in KONGSBERG. Kongsberg Discovery encompass extensive and world-leading technology within hydro acoustics, robotics, inertial navigation, positioning, laser, radar, and communication, blended with deep application know-how and software and by establishing Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area, our ambition is to facilitate further growth based on this core competency," says Fjell.

In 2022, Kongsberg Discovery delivered revenues of NOK 2.998 billion and reported more than NOK 3.5 billion in order intake. As of the first quarter of 2023, Kongsberg Discovery will report separate financials.

Kongsberg Discovery builds on KONGSBERG's unique technology environment with knowledge and insight based on decades of cooperation with customers, subcontractors, authorities and research. There is great demand for technology and solutions we can deliver together with the rest of KONGSBERG within offshore operations, fisheries, research, monitoring, and marine operations.

Based on our history of continuous development and improvement, benefiting from opportunities in the intersection between technology, competence and market understanding, we will continue to expand our business by innovating technology for secure and sustainable oceans.

A strengthened core focus for Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime is the largest business area in KONGSBERG, with more than 6 500 employees across 32 countries. With Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area, KONGSBERG's ambition is to further strengthen the core areas in Kongsberg Maritime.

"The establishment of Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area will also strengthen Kongsberg Maritime's focus on core business such as a system integrator. Kongsberg Maritime has delivered strong results over time and with further opportunities ahead, especially with the strong focus on decarbonisation within the maritime industry. Kongsberg Maritime’s advanced technology and broad insight into marine operations will give customers real value from their technology investments. As a technology provider it is our duty to ensure that we are a part of securing the ocean for future generations," says Håøy.

www.kog.kongsberg.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.