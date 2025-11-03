Satellite Imaging Confirms Oil Spill at Port of Tuapse

Satellite imaging of the loading terminal at Tuapse, Russia confirms that oil was spilled after the Ukrainian attack last weekend. The strike was a rare example of a Ukrainian attempt to target foreign-flag merchant tankers; historically it has limited its efforts to Russian-flagged vessels and shoreside infrastructure.

The Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona ("Spy Dossier") - often cited by Russian military analysts - claimed that the prolonged, large-scale attack was carried out with 12 long-range Ukrainian UAVs. Three foreign-flag tankers caught fire: the Greek-owned Aframax Pollux and product tanker Coast Buster; and the Turkish-owned product tanker Chai. The channel also reported damage to a Russian coastal product tanker, the Saturn, and the destruction of a small vessel, the Nord. Equipment at the terminal was damaged, including a transport pipeline. The extent of this damage assessment suggests that at least half of the Ukrainian drones found their targets, despite Russian air defense activity.

Images taken by Planet Labs on Monday and shared by TankerTrackers.com show black oil drifting from the berths where the tankers Chai and Coast Buster were moored at the time of the strike. Containment booms (orange hard booms) were also visible. No oil can be seen on the surface in the inner harbor, where the tanker Pollux is berthed. Notably, all three ships remained in place as of the morning of November 3.

This morning's (2025-11-03) hi-res images show that the oil terminal at Tuapse, Russia is working on containing the oil spill caused by yesterday's "drone sanctions" by Ukraine. One of these three tankers is a known naughty but not on any G7 government blacklists. Only on ours.

Unverified videos have appeared on Ukrainian and Russian social media that purport to contain VHF audio from the crews of the vessels at the time of the attack. The videos (while unconfirmed) suggest that the crew of the Chai was on its own for firefighting resources in the immediate aftermath to spray foam on the blaze; despite a request for aid, the harbormaster responded that extra firefighters could not be dispatched until after the ongoing drone attack was over.

A video from a vessel anchored near the port of Tuapse at the time of the attack on the night of November 1–2. In the background, you can hear radio communications between the tankers Chai, Pollux, and Tuapse Port Control over VHF. The footage shows, among other things, the…

In an extended-length version of the audio file, there also appears to have been an early discussion of whether to sortie the still-burning vessels out of the port; and, later, whether one of the tanker crews would have to abandon ship onto a tug.