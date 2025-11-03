Bulker Damaged in Grounding Refloated and Moved Ahead of Typhoon



Vietnamese officials report efforts are underway to secure a larger dry bulk carrier that was damaged in a grounding a week ago. The goal is to secure the vessel ahead of an approach strong typhoon.

The Star Bueno (178,978 dwt) was arriving from South Africa, carrying a load of iron ore and waiting for its berth on October 25. The area was overtaken by a strong monsoon with winds and waves which washed through the anchorage. The vessel dragged anchor and, even with its engines fully engaged, was unable to hold its position. By October 26, the vessel was reported to be aground with water ingress into portions of the hull.

The Vietnamese authorities arranged for tugs to assist the large bulker. They were also surveying to determine the level of damage to the hull. The 22 crewmembers, from the Philippines and Ukraine, were reported to be safe and uninjured.

Despite severe weather conditions, the crew was able to stabilize the vessel. Using portable pumps, they were able to begin dewatering the sections of the hull, and by October 29, they had succeeded in refloating the vessel. The area was experiencing winds of course 5 to 6 and gusts to force 8 (approximately 20 to 40 knots) and waves of 2 to 3 meters (6.5 to 10 feet).

The bulker, which was built in 2010 and is registered in Liberia, was moved to a more secure anchorage. The Vietnamese authorities are working with the ship’s owners, Star Bulk of Greece, to develop a more comprehensive plan for the ship.

The survey shows that the numbers 1, 5, and 7 compartments are all damaged. Each had taken seawater after the grounding.

The authorities are warning that a powerful typhoon, No 13, is predicted to hit the area on November 6 and 7 with winds at force 13 and possibly as high as force 17.

