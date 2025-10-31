Britain is Losing Its Seafarers — and We Have Only Ourselves to Blame

The number of British seafarers is shrinking, and we must look at ourselves as an industry to see why we are losing crew members. It is not just about numbers on a spreadsheet. It is about what kind of industry we want to be and whether we are prepared to value the people who make it work.

A new report commissioned by the Maritime Charities Group (MCG) has revealed that due to burnout and safety concerns, the UK’s diverse seafaring community is vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Currently, the community - defined as active seafarers, former seafarers, and dependent children - is estimated at more than half a million. By 2040, the community is projected to decline by 40 percent to around 300,000. In an extreme scenario, projections indicate a substantial 75 percent decrease to as low as 131,000.

These statistics make for alarming reading. The truth is uncomfortable. Life at sea is still too often marked by long hours, poor rest and isolation. These are not small irritations that can be solved with a motivational poster or a webinar about resilience. They are deep-rooted issues that make people leave and stop others from joining in the first place.

Charities do what they can and many do excellent work, but they should not be expected to hold the industry together. We have normalized a culture where wellbeing is seen as optional, something to be discussed at conferences but rarely embedded in daily operations. That must change. Crew wellbeing is not a side topic. It is the foundation of safe, efficient and sustainable shipping.

Shipping companies have a responsibility to do more than talk. They need to provide proper mental health support, realistic rest schedules and a working environment that people actually want to return to. Modern learning tools can help too, keeping seafarers connected, skilled and part of a wider professional community instead of feeling left behind at sea.

Policy has a role as well. It is no use talking about attracting young people into maritime careers if the conditions onboard are stuck in the past. Rules on rest, safety and leave must be enforced properly, and companies that invest in their people should be recognized for it. Without that, we will continue to see experienced crew walking away.

And then there is the story we tell about seafaring itself. For too long it has been portrayed as a lonely, tough life, and in many cases, it still is. But it can also be rewarding, global and full of opportunity. We need to show that side more clearly. Families, peer networks and even social media have a part to play in rebuilding pride and connection in a profession that has become invisible to many onshore.

At OneCare Group, we see the difference when wellbeing, health and education are brought together. When seafarers have access to proper support, they stay longer, perform better and contribute to safer, stronger operations. It is not complicated. When you look after people, the whole industry benefits.

If we keep treating seafarers as expendable, the decline will only accelerate. But if we are willing to listen, invest and modernize, we can rebuild a workforce that is proud to sail under the British flag again. The choice is ours.

Marinos Kokkinis is the CEO of OneCare Group

Top image: Chris Breeze / CC BY 2.0