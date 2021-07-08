Kongsberg Digital to Deliver Vessel Insight to Güngen Fleet

Güngen is to deploy Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight infrastructure across its entire Suezmax tanker fleet

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital announced today that it has signed a contract to deliver its Vessel Insight infrastructure to Güngen Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.?. (Güngen), a Turkish-owned and registered shipping company which operates a fleet of six high-specification Suezmax crude oil-tankers. Güngen will install Vessel Insight on all its vessels as an important step in the company’s digitalization strategy, helping to reduce fleet emissions and optimize performance.

“We are very pleased to have signed a contract to deliver our Vessel Insight infrastructure to Güngen,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, KDI. “Güngen is a well-reputed shipping company with ambitions to digitalize its fleet to the highest level, and is a forerunner in standardizing the digitalization process on vessels. We are looking forward to working with Güngen to unlock the full potential that lies in digitalization and the software available on the market.”

Güngen’s immediate goal for installing Vessel Insight is to benchmark the vessels within its fleet, providing the foundation for increased fuel savings and reduced emissions. The strategic purpose is to standardize the digitalization process and collect all data from the ships’ assets. Inputs can then be analyzed, and the system easily connected to software applications in the Kognifai Marketplace.

“The multitude of sensors onboard our ships produce a massive amount of valuable data,” says Selim Güngen, C.O.O. of Güngen. “So far, despite enjoying the best satellite communication contracts which the market has to offer, we have only really been able to access this data by logging into our ships. This relatively slow and inefficient process has obstructed our predictive maintenance and data analysis endeavors. We therefore reached out to KONGSBERG, who also made our ships’ automation systems, to find a solution which will deliver an effortless data stream, accessible from anywhere and at any time from a user-friendly interface. We very much look forward to working with Kongsberg Digital to set yet another milestone in our digitalization process.”

Vessel Insight infrastructure

Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight is a cost-efficient data infrastructure solution that enables shipowners and operators to begin their digitalization process. Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, allowing top-level applications to use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of Key Performance Indicators.

By subscribing to Vessel Insight, Güngen will gain access to the Kognifai Marketplace, a network of market leading third-party software applications that can be utilized by shipowners and operators to help make their businesses more sustainable and gain a competitive edge in the industry. The Kongsberg Digital Customer Success Team will assist Güngen in meeting their identified targets through the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the applications available on the Kognifai Marketplace.

The contract between Kongsberg Digital and Güngen was signed on May 5th, 2021. Installation of Vessel Insight is expected to commence in July 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.