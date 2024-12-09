Kongsberg Digital Secures Simulator Contract with Transnet in South Africa

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital is proud to announce a significant agreement with Transnet SOC Ltd (Transnet) to deliver state-of-the-art simulator technology to the Transnet Academy in Durban, South Africa.

Transnet plays a vital role in the South African economy by providing infrastructure and fostering economic growth through efficient and well-managed port operations. Training and development of personnel is critical to Transnet’s continued success and contribution to South Africa’s economic growth. Scheduled for delivery in June 2025, the extensive suite of KONGSBERG simulators will support Transnet’s mission to enhance trade facilitation, sustainability, and economic growth by boosting training capacity and staying ahead of industry demand.

The collaboration with Kongsberg Digital will enable Transnet to develop highly skilled personnel for its ports. The simulators will provide unparalleled realism and functionality, ensuring trainees gain hands-on experience in navigating complex scenarios safely and efficiently. The simulator suite will comprise five advanced Ship’s Bridge Simulators, including a Tug Bridge, Engine Room, Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) and Global Distress Safety System (GMDSS) simulators, replicating all immersive training aspects of a port environment. Additionally, several new geographical sailing areas will be modelled and delivered for customized training.

“Well-trained and competent port and terminal personnel are not just critical to the efficient economic performance of our company but also the commerce, industry, and economic development of our nation and the South African region,” stated Itumeleng Matsheka, Group Chief of People Management & Learning, Transnet. “We look forward to the installation of the KONGSBERG simulators and to empowering our personnel in South Africa and on the continent with the skills required to lead in the evolving maritime industry.”

Kongsberg Digital is honoured to support Transnet in achieving its training and operational goals. “This agreement underscores the importance of advanced simulator technology in building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable maritime industry. We are excited to contribute to Transnet’s vision of transforming South Africa’s ports into globally competitive hubs,” said Are Fllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director, Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital.

With this delivery, Kongsberg Digital and Transnet are setting a new benchmark for maritime training in South Africa, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for the region’s maritime industry.

The simulator package includes: