Kongsberg Digital Appoints New CEO

Shane McArdle is appointed the company's new CEO

Kongsberg Digital announced today that Shane McArdle is appointed the company's new CEO. McArdle will be Kongsberg Digital's second CEO after Hege Skryseth joined Equinor last week.



“Today, we are proud to present Shane McArdle as our new CEO of Kongsberg Digital. After a thorough assessment, we are happy to have found the best candidate in our own ranks to take the reins in an extremely exciting time”, says Thomas Borgen, Chairman of Kongsberg Digital.

Shane McArdle (43) is recruited from the position as Head of Digital Energy at Kongsberg Digital, where he has made his mark. He has built a customer and product portfolio and secured a leading global position. McArdle has extensive knowledge and experience in the energy sector and has delivered strong results in a demanding market.

After former CEO Hege Skryseth was brought to Equinor, Kongsberg Digital carried out a wide and thorough recruitment process where a large number of national and international candidates were part of a comprehensive assessment.

“Shane McArdle is the right man in place to do that job”, says Borgen. “We are lucky to be in a position where great industry and leadership talents are already with us. McArdle has the professional weight and experience needed to scale up and take the company into the future. He also has the right energy and power to build strong teams and customer relationships, something he has proven over the years he has been with us”, says Borgen.

“Going forward, Kongsberg Digital will focus on scaling quickly and rig the organization to transform the world's industries. We have the leading position with many of our customer solutions. We will keep exploring and developing smarter, safer, and greener solutions for a better tomorrow”, the new CEO of Kongsberg Digital, Shane McArdle says. “I have some of the world's most dedicated, creative, and talented colleagues, and it will be a great honor to keep building the organization to solve some of the significant challenges the world is facing today.”

Shane starts in the position of CEO today, September 6.

