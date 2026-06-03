Konecranes Wins Order from Sweden’s Södra for Four Electric Forklifts

[By: Konecranes]

Konecranes has received an order for four 15-1200C electric forklifts from Swedish forestry group Södra. The electric forklifts will operate at two of their sites, Södra Cell Värö and Södra Cell Mörrum, both located in Sweden. The order was booked in Q1 2026, with three units scheduled for delivery in Q2 2026 and the fourth in Q3 2026.

Södra is Sweden’s largest forest owner association and a major producer of pulp, timber and bio-based products. Improving energy efficiency and electrification are key elements in reducing Scope 1 emissions in Södra’s operations, and Konecranes’ fully electric machines support these demanding material flows with zero tailpipe emissions during operation.

Since 2014, Konecranes has delivered more than 40 lift trucks to Södra across its operations. Three of the new Konecranes 15-1200C electric forklifts will be deployed to handle paper bales, while the fourth will be dedicated to timber operations. With these deliveries, Konecranes will have deployed a total of 13 electric forklifts to Södra.

“Konecranes electric forklifts meet Södra’s high standards in both operational performance and eco-efficiency. We have extensive experience working with the Konecranes team and this order continues that cooperation in support of our productivity and emission-reduction goals,” says Christer Dahlberg, Vehicle Maintenance Engineer at Södra.

The electric forklifts are supplied through Konecranes' longtime distributor N.C. Nielsen. In addition to providing maintenance support, N.C. Nielsen’s technical expertise and knowledge of Södra’s business play an important role in the ongoing development of the company’s Konecranes fleet. The new lift trucks combine high performance with strong safety and ergonomic standards, ensuring a comfortable and efficient operator environment. They are also equipped with TRUCONNECT® Remote Monitoring, providing real?time insights to support preventive maintenance and maximize equipment uptime.

“Our close cooperation with Södra gives us valuable insight into the high performance and reliability their operations require. These electric forklifts are engineered to support heavy material flows at the mills while helping advance electrification. Together with N.C. Nielsen, we deliver solutions that strengthen daily operations and long-term customer goals,” says Daniel Sjöstrand, Sales Support Manager, Lift Trucks, Konecranes.

This agreement supports Ecolifting, Konecranes' comprehensive step-by-step roadmap to zero tailpipe emissions that supports the decarbonization of port operations. Our solutions range from renewable diesel-powered drives, to hybrid and fully-electrified fleets, and emerging options like hydrogen, all designed to meet the needs of each customer today and for the future.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that support the decarbonization of the economy and advance circularity and safety.

For a concise overview of Konecranes’ business, please click here. More information on Konecranes electric forklifts can be found here.