Jumbo Offshore Widens Middle East Operations with Sea Horizon Offshore MoU

[By: Jumbo Offshore]

On February 1st, Jumbo Offshore and Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). With this agreement, Sea Horizon Offshore becomes the representative of Jumbo Offshore in the Middle East region.

Increased regional support

Sea Horizon Offshore, with its broad network of local partners, will represent Jumbo Offshore to potential clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Sea Horizon Offshore’s scope will also include commercial representation, supporting operations and providing project management on behalf of Jumbo Offshore during project execution in the region.

Accelerating efficiency

The MoU paves the way for Jumbo Offshore to provide increased support to the considerable offshore expansion planned in the area over the coming years. Sea Horizon Offshore CEO Danial Kaabi explains.

“Through this MoU, we will provide the Middle East region with greater access to safe, high quality transport and installation (T&I) solutions. Jumbo Offshore represents considerable added value to regional operators. Currently, much of the transport and installation work carried out in the region is performed using a combination of barge and lifting vessel. Jumbo Offshore’s vessels are ideally suited to perform the entire T&I scope from a single platform, offering a significant boost to efficiency.”

The Jumbo Offshore fleet, which includes the Jumbo J-class vessels with a 1,800 t lifting capability, will support the regional offshore development with topside construction, light flex-lay, mooring installation and module installation, amongst other things.