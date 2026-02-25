Four Killed in Firefight Between American Speedboat and Cuban Patrol Boat

Cuba's ministry of the interior has reported a firefight between a patrol boat and an American-registered speedboat near the island's northern coastline. Four foreign nationals were killed in the exchange, the ministry said in a brief statement.

According to the Cuban account, a border guard patrol boat with five servicemembers aboard spotted a speedboat near Cayo Falcones, a reef just off the town of Corallilo. The patrol boat approached to request identification. As the distance closed, the "illegal" speedboat opened fire, injuring the patrol commander, the ministry claimed.

The Cuban forces returned fire, killing four of the personnel on the speedboat and injuring six more. The wounded were medevaced for care; the ministry did not give further information about their medical status or identities. Initially, Cuban state media asserted that the men were Florida residents of Cuban nationality, and that they had traveled to Cuba in hopes of carrying out a terrorist attack - a claim reminiscent of anticommunist Cuban exile groups' paramilitary operations in the 1960s, including the abortive Bay of Pigs operation.

The vessel in question was a Florida-registered speedboat with the license number FL7726SH, the agency said. U.S. records show that the number corresponds to a 1981-built Pro-Line speedboat, hull serial number 00916. The Cuban agency did not describe the model further, but most boats built during this timeframe by this manufacturer are small outboard-powered pleasure craft in the range of 21-23 feet.

Tensions between the U.S. and Cuba are running high: the Trump administration has attempted to cut off all petroleum deliveries to the island with a full blockade on tankers, hoping to apply pressure to Cuba's socialist government. Cuba's electrical grid is largely powered by diesel powerplants, and is heavily reliant on supplies of fuel oil.

"Faced with current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protecting its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and stability in the region," the ministry said.