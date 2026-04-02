JA Moody Partners with Phoenix Lighting to Expand into Electrical Products

[By JA Moody]

JA Moody, a premier supplier of flow control products to the U.S. Navy and marine industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Phoenix Lighting, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty LED lighting solutions. This collaboration marks JA Moody’s official expansion into electrical products, further strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive, best-in-class solutions to its Navy and marine customers.



Through this partnership, JA Moody will offer Phoenix Lighting’s rugged, high-performance LED lighting systems designed specifically for demanding marine, shipboard environments. These products deliver superior durability, energy efficiency, and reliability, aligning seamlessly with JA Moody’s commitment to operational excellence and mission readiness.



“This expansion into electrical products is a natural evolution of our business and a direct response to our customers’ needs,” said Lisa Smith, CEO of JA Moody & Moody Marine Service.



“By partnering with Phoenix Lighting, we are enhancing our ability to provide fully integrated solutions that support fleet readiness, safety, and performance. Our customers rely on us for trusted products and expert support, and this partnership further strengthens that promise.”

Phoenix Lighting is recognized for manufacturing marine-grade LED lighting solutions engineered to withstand extreme conditions, including vibration, moisture, salt spray, and temperature fluctuations. Their product line is widely trusted in military, maritime, mining, and industrial applications, and has been installed on U.S. Navy Combatant, MSC, USCG, Army Watercraft, MARAD, USACE and NOAA vessels for more than 40 years.

“We’re excited to partner with JA Moody, a company that shares our commitment to quality, service, and customer success,” said Rick Rosser, CEO, Phoenix Lighting. “Together, we look forward to delivering reliable, innovative lighting solutions that meet the rigorous demands of maritime installations and U.S. Navy operations.”

JA Moody has also expanded its internal expertise, adding dedicated electrical product specialists to ensure superior technical support, application guidance, and rapid response for customers. This investment reinforces JA Moody’s long-standing reputation as a value-added distributor and trusted partner to the U.S. Navy.

For more information, product inquiries, or to request a ship check or quote, contact [email protected] or visit www.jamoody.com.