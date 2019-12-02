ITCO Donates Tank Container to Shanghai Maritime University

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 15:34:24

The International Tank Container Organisation (ITCO) has completed the donation of a 20ft ISO tank container to the Shanghai Maritime University, China’s leading academic institution for the shipping, ports and logistics industry. The tank will be used by the University for training and education purposes as part of a program which includes six one-day training days, together with access by students to ITCO’s on-line Tank Container E-learning Course.

The donation ceremony took place at Shanghai Maritime University on Thursday November 29, 2019, when the ITCO/SMU co-operative and donation agreements were formally signed by SMU’s Vice-President Shi Xin and ITCO’s President Reginald Lee.

The tank was provided by ITCO member Exsif Worldwide, with the fittings supplied by Fort Vale Engineering. The tank’s manufacturer CIMC prepared the tank for the University and built the access ladder and walkway. Technical expertise and logistics were supplied by Stolt Tank Depots.

ITCO is the international association representing the tank container industry. It has over 180 members, who are involved in tank operations, leasing, manufacturing and related service industries.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.