Italian Shipping Academy & BCA GIME Introduce Masters Degree Program

Image courtesy of Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile

[By: Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile]

On November 2021 the Genoa based Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile (Italian Shipping Academy, FAIMM) has announced the agreement with Business College of Athens (BCA), Greek Institute of Maritime Education (GIME) for the provision of the online Bachelor in Maritime Business degree for ITS graduates. Now, after 8 months of fruitful partnership, FAIMM and BCA-GIME are ready to start with a new implementation.

Starting by today are available the two Masters degres provided by the Athens-based College of BCA, the oldest Maritime Institution of Greece, addressed to Italian and other European seafarers and maritime workers, on FAIMM’s website. The Online Shipping Master’s Degree programme is ideal for achieving a high caliber career in the ship management industry, and the “Master in Shipping” and “Master in Marine Engineering Management” represent a springboard to the Officials and workers involved in the Maritime industry, who want to get a high level education in Ship Management, delivered by the country which possesses 22% of the global vessel fleet, and 50% of the European fleet.

The agreement signed last year between Faimm and BCA-GIME provides an initial 3-year period of cooperation, which can also be developed in the future on other projects and activities. The programme can be attended 100% remotely, so that students can also carry out their professional duties smoothly, even while on-board with laptops provided by BCA. The programme offers a combined comprehensive and practical knowledge of the economics and operations the Ship Management industry, which can be later translated into a strong competitive advantage for students who will already have acquired academic and practical skills on board.

C.E.O. of BCA GIME Harry Daskalakis: “BCA GIME is the oldest maritime college in Greece, specialized in Ship Management Studies. BCA's educational programmes aim to forge leaders and executives in the Ship Management sector, by equipping them with the necessary theoretical background and professional skills needed to meet the demands of the maritime business sector. BCA, with over 1000 students and more than 9,000 alumni employed in prominent Greek and international companies, provides university programmes which integrate both theory and practice in their curriculum, gaining from the expertise of its fully qualified academics and professionals. We are extremely happy to announce the continuation of our partnership with FAIMM, an active partnership through which 24 deck officers are currently following our 1 year, bachelor’s degree with high levels of competency and satisfaction”.

Paola Vidotto, Managing Director of Italian Shipping Academy: “The agreement signed last year with BCA GIME represents a milestone for our Academy, even because we as institution want to implement and develop an always better and deeper knowledge of all the aspects of the maritime industry for everyone enrolled in our courses. The partnership with BCA GIME is an excellent chance to the seafarers and to the merchant navy Officials to step over for a brilliant career”.

The Italian Shipping Academy, founded in 2005 and recognized as an ITS Foundation in 2011, is a body financed by public institutions which issues qualifications from the Ministry of Education in non-university tertiary education. The mission of the Academy is to provide specialized training aimed at occupations with high professional and technological contents, based on the needs of the industry, and in particular in the strategic areas of Maritime and Logistics. From 2005 to this day, the Academy has trained 1,048 Officer Students in the 52 editions of the ITS Deck classes, and 737 Officer Students in the 39 editions of the ITS Machine classes.



