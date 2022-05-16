ioCurrents and Rose Point Partnership Benefits US Maritime Industry

[By: ioCurrents]

Data analytics specialist ioCurrents and Rose Point, a leading provider of navigation solutions for ships operating in US inland waterways, have formed a strategic partnership to help mariners plan and navigate safely and efficiently.

Combining ioCurrents’ data analytics insights on fuel consumption and Rose Point’s marine navigation software, gives professional mariners and fleet operators a complete overview of how they can navigate safely and cost effectively.

ioCurrents’ proprietary data analytics platform, MarineInsight™ enables ship operators to make informed decisions based on live data outputs. The company specializes in data analysis using AI and machine based learning to output real-time fact based insights. This helps improve decision making with the ultimate goal of achieving operational efficiencies for fleets.

With every subscription to ioCurrents' MarineInsight™ platform, ioCurrents will help supplement the additional subscription to Rose Point’s Fleet Services allowing users to benefit from both services at a reduced overall cost.

Talking about the collaboration Jon Best, Director of Business Development for ioCurrents, said, “Forming a partnership with Rose Point will help US mariners make efficiency savings in their journey planning and optimize their fuel consumption. In effect they will getting situational awareness with Rose Point’s excellent uncluttered navigation displays and controls coupled with ioCurrents up to the minute live fuel burns and fuel flow data which will not only help them make decisions to reduce fuel consumption but will also reduce emissions and have a positive impact on their bottom line.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.