Intership Orders a New Wellboat and Enters Into Long-term Agreement

By The Maritime Executive 08-13-2020 02:23:43

Intership, has ordered a new vessel and has entered into a long-term contract with Mowi, operating in Eastern Canada. The wellboat will have a total capacity of 2.200 m3 and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2022.



The new wellboat will be built by the Spanish shipyard Zamakona Yards Bilbao, based on a design from NSK Ship Design. In addition to promoting good fish health and reducing the spread of disease, the vessel will be equipped with a fully integrated reverse osmosis system and a large production capacity relative to the well volume. Intership has operated freshwater treatments with vessel produced freshwater onboard the Inter Caledonia since 2016, and this new vessel will become the company’s second vessel with a freshwater treatment system.



The CEO of Intership, Ole Peter Brandal, comments, “It is with great pleasure that we announce this news. We are delighted to add a newbuild to our fleet and furthermore renew our confidence with our long-standing customer Mowi. When the vessel is delivered we will have two wellboats operating on the East coast of Canada, both for the same customer.”

