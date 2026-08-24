Inmarsat Maritime and SK Telink to Accelerate NexusWave Adoption

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, and South Korean telecommunications services provider SK telink have signed an agreement to advance maritime digitalisation across the country’s shipping industry.

The agreement will strengthen collaboration between the two companies to bring NexusWave services, the next-generation connectivity capabilities, to shipowners seeking to enhance operational efficiency, resilience and crew welfare. It covers NexusWave implementation across car carriers, container ships, VLCCs, and other vessel types operated by the South Korean shipping companies, including HMM, SINOKOR and others.

Building on a strategic relationship dating back to 2007, Inmarsat Maritime and SK telink share a commitment to supporting South Korea’s evolving maritime connectivity requirements. By combining Inmarsat Maritime’s global network, maritime expertise and fully managed service model with SK telink’s strong market presence and customer relationships, the partners aim to help operators accelerate digital transformation while navigating an increasingly complex operating environment.

As vessel operations become increasingly data-driven, reliable and resilient connectivity is becoming a critical enabler of business performance. Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave is designed to provide the digital foundation required to support cloud-based applications, remote technical support, cybersecurity strategies, vessel performance optimisation and increasingly connected crews.

For South Korean operators trading extensively across Asia, NexusWave provides an important approach to navigating the region's complex regulatory environment, leveraging on Inmarsat Mariitme's deep regulatory expertise and longstanding relationships across markets. Its capabilities allow the service to manage the availability of individual network underlays, according to local requirements while maintaining connectivity with the bonded service.

In addition, the ViaSat-3 service is expected to substantially enhance capacity to the region. Its planned integration into NexusWave is designed to deliver enhanced performance, capacity and flexibility for customers operating across some of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

Mr Shin-Yong Lee, Head of Satellite Business Division, SK telink, commented: “Connectivity has become fundamental to the safe, efficient and competitive operation of a modern fleet. Shipping companies need a resilient digital platform that can support operational applications, cybersecurity requirements and the expectations of today’s seafarers. NexusWave is designed to support these needs, and we are excited to bring its advanced capabilities to more South Korean operators helping them unlock greater value from connected, data-driven operations.”

Justin Yi, Regional Director APAC, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “South Korea continues to set the pace for innovation in global shipping, with operators embracing technologies that enhance performance, resilience and competitiveness. This agreement reflects both the strength of our long-standing relationship with SK telink and growing momentum behind the digitalisation of maritime operations. Together, we are helping create the connectivity foundations that will enable South Korean shipowners to realise the full benefits of a connected and increasingly data-driven future.”