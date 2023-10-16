Hybrid Propulsion Package for Cable-Laying Vessel Features MAN 175D GenSets

High-speed engine with small environmental footprint increasingly engine of choice in offshore windfarm segment

The MAN 12V175D-MEM engine

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialised vessels,, has ordered 4 × MAN 12V175D-MEM GenSets in connection with the building of a new purpose-built, cable-laying vessel (CLV) for NCT Offshore, the Danish subsea specialist. The GenSets will form part of the vessel’s diesel-electric DP2 propulsion system, which also includes a hybrid battery package.

Florian Keiler, Head of High Speed, MAN Energy Solutions SE, said: “This exciting project is just the latest in the rapidly-growing offshore-windfarm market. Happily for us, the 175D is strongly represented within this segment where it is commonly the engine of choice for owner and yard alike. In such a green environment-driven sector, the 175D’s inherent fuel efficiency and low emissions make it an ideal propulsion solution, either as a standalone or – as in this case – as part of a hybrid package. It is also the engine with the lowest total cost of ownership in the market with a small environmental footprint.”

The high-speed 175D GenSets will each come accompanied by compact MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems. Furthermore, MAN Energy Solutions states that the engines have the lowest lube-oil consumption on the market.

Featuring state-of-the-art DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems, the CLV will be equipped with an intelligent power system solution for improved sustainability – encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection – that will reduce fuel consumption and increase operability. The vessel will feature a bollard pull in excess of 60 tons, while maximum transit speed will exceed 14 knots.

About the MAN 175D engine

MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already approved for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.