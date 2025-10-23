Hullbot Wins Good Design Award Over Global Giants like Hyundai and Tesla

[By: Hullbot]

Hullbot, the designer, developer and manufacturer of autonomous robotics for proactive hull grooming won the prestigious Australian Good Design Award of the Year, outperforming top-tier innovators like Tesla, Hyundai, Aesop, and Polestar.

Hullbot’s autonomous cleaning solution targets one of the industry’s persistent operational challenges: biofouling. Hullbot stands out as a maritime technology success story, demonstrating that shipping tech innovation can lead the way in design excellence. In addition to the top prize, Hullbot also won a Gold Award and Best in Class Award for Commercial & Industrial Product Design, solidifying its reputation for uniting functionality, efficiency, and environmental impact. Hullbot’s technology is already in operation across international ports, supporting ship operators in achieving compliance with tightening emissions and biofouling regulations.

Driving Decarbonisation Through Design

“Hullbot’s mission is to help shipping companies cut emissions, costs, and ocean impacts all at once,” said Tom Loefler, CEO and Co-Founder of Hullbot. “Hullbot sits at the intersection of shipping efficiency, decarbonization, and ocean health. Our service model is proving that sustainability and economic performance can go together, and this raise allows

us to take that impact to the next level”.

This story reflects not only innovation in maritime robotics but also heralds the shipping industry’s pivotal role in global sustainable technology leadership. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all “clean" ships!” says Nicci Rossouw, CEO Robotics Australia Group. "The future of our ocean and economies depends on ventures that blend ethics, technology and creativity. Hullbot has demonstrated how to combine all three brilliantly, while also being great humans to work with. Their growth journey already has, and will even more, show the way for many others to follow," says Andrew Outhwaite, Founder & Director For Blue, and Blue Assembly.