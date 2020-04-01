Huisman to Build 1,600 Tonne Crane for Penta-Ocean Construction

Huisman has signed a contract with PaxOcean Engineering for the delivery of a 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane. The crane will be installed on the new self-elevated platform (SEP) of Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. With this Huisman crane the new SEP will be capable to install 12 MW wind turbines and various foundations including monopiles. The SEP will be built by PaxOcean Engineering in Batam, Indonesia. The Huisman crane will be built in Huisman’s wholly owned production facility in Xiamen, P.R. of China.

Delivery of the SEP is scheduled in 2022. After successful delivery of the 800mt crane for Penta-Ocean’s CP8001 in 2018, Huisman was selected as partner for the development of a second crane for Penta-Ocean. The 1,600mt crane will be the third wind turbine installation crane that Huisman delivers in Japan. It will provide Penta-Ocean Construction with a capable and cost-effective tool for installation of wind turbine generators and foundations in Japan. The Huisman 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane will be certified by Japanese certification society ClassNK. Also, key systems will consist of Japan-made components to increase ease of maintenance.

Timon Ligterink, Sales Manager of Huisman: “We are honoured to have been selected to deliver a second offshore crane to Penta-Ocean Construction. It shows a sign of confidence from Penta-Ocean for which we are very grateful. Also, it shows Japan’s commitment to the future of its own offshore wind industry which will be taking off in the following years. We look forward to work with Penta-Ocean Construction and PaxOcean Engineering to make this project into a great success.”

Bian Lixin, Managing Director of Newbuilding and Conversion PaxOcean: “PaxOcean will build a Self-Elevated Platform for Penta-Ocean Construction. This SEP project brings us a great opportunity to cooperate with Huisman to provide a 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane for the SEP. We believe Huisman will successfully deliver the crane with their expertise and extensive experiences. We firmly believe that PaxOcean and Huisman will have more opportunities for cooperation in the future and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship between our two businesses.”

