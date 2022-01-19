Huisman and DSME Sign Contract for Delivery of Another 2,600mt LEC

Image courtesy of Huisman Equipment

[By: Huisman Equipment]

Huisman has announced the signing of a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) for delivery of another 2,600mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC). This follows a previous order, in July last year, for a similar crane. This crane will be installed on the second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ordered by Eneti and constructed by DSME.

The LEC will be outfitted with a 155m boom, which – similar to the first crane – was extended to reach an unparalleled lifting height of 174m above deck. This brings the hook height to approx. 215m above LAT. This, combined with its

2,600mt lifting capacity, gives the crane a degree of future-proofing, preparing it for handling the next generation of wind turbine, with up to 20MW capacity.

Huisman has designed its LECs to meet the requirements of the continually developing offshore renewables sector. The cranes are lightweight, have high positioning accuracy and are highly energy efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during operations. The crane features a small tail swing, offering optimal deck space. The theme of efficiency is continued in the design of the slew bearing. Its construction in multiple segments ensures ease of inspection and maintenance.

Furthermore, the entire construction and the majority of the main equipment are securely housed, offering protection from the harsh marine environment for utmost reliability and low maintenance.

Huisman will carry out the design, engineering and construction of the LEC, including its pedestal adapter.

Min Yun, Head of DSME Offshore Machinery Procurement: “We at DSME are very proud to build the second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Eneti and feel grateful to have another important opportunity for further strengthening the relationship with our valuable partner, Huisman. We feel confident that Huisman will also take up the important role in this remarkable project and will spare no effort to help construct the world’s highest-class vessel on time.”

Emanuele A Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Eneti: “We are delighted to extend the cooperation with Huisman and DSME and look forward to working together in the years to come.”

David Roodenburg, Huisman CEO: “We are grateful to DSME and to Eneti for their continued trust in Huisman with this second order for a Leg Encircling Crane. Like Eneti, Huisman is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions. Therefore, we have developed this crane to support the efficient construction of offshore wind farms. The LEC is designed with both reliability and scalability in mind. It is able to handle not only the current generation, but also the larger, higher capacity turbines anticipated in the future.”

Features & benefits of the Huisman Leg Encircling Crane

A fully electrically driven system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, efficient energy use, reduced maintenance and high reliability. ? In-house developed slew bearing system, providing highly reliable and accurate positioning of the crane.

A unique Lambda boom design ensuring a lightweight and stiff design, limiting motions at the crane tip.

Small tail swing allowing for optimised utilisation of free deck space.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.