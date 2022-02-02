Houston Propeller Club 2022 Scholarship Awards

We are pleased to congratulate this year's scholarship recipients for their hard work and dedication as future leaders in maritime industry.

The Propeller Club of Houston is a member of the International Propeller Club of the United States, an international business network group that is dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, maritime commerce, and global trade. The Propeller Club of Houston promotes the maritime industry through its many programs and partnerships.

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY - Cole Young

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY - Carolina Ana Da Graca

SAN JACINTO COLLEGE - Matthew Mosher

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON - Nicole Guzman Fernandez

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.