Holland Norway Lines & COLUMBIA Signature Partner on Hotel Management

MS Romantika, Image courtesy of Holland Norway Lines

[By: Holland Norway Lines]

Hospitality and catering specialist COLUMBIA signature has entered the passenger ferry sector after being appointed hotel manager of MS Romantika, a RoPax ferry operated by Holland Norway Lines (HNL).

This first direct cruise-ferry connection between Holland and Norway, which will have 700 guest cabins onboard ranging from outside suites to comfortable four-bed accommodation, will be under COLUMBIA signature’s management. The company, owned by Hamburg-based leisure group COLUMBIA blue, will also manage a buffet eatery, à-la-carte restaurants, night club, cafeteria, pub, grill house, and a fast and healthy food outlet.

HNL was founded in 2020 to establish the first direct connection between Eemshaven in the Netherlands and Kristiansand, Norway. MS Romantika’s maiden voyage on that route is scheduled for 7 April 2022.

“We see COLUMBIA signature as one of our key partners on our mission to becoming Holland’s largest shipping line for international passengers, goods and freight between Holland and Norway, and one of Europe’s leading short-sea shipping lines,” said Bart Cunnen, HNL Chief Executive and Co-founder.

Julia Siebert, General Manager of COLUMBIA signature, added: “The ferry industry is an exciting step in our diversification strategy, with the company launching in the cruise sector and more recently establishing off-shore hospitality operations. HNL has created a unique modern-minded cruise-ferry concept that we are very enthusiastic about delivering to our common guests onboard.”

The recruiting process for the entire hotel line-up has already started. Job opportunities are accessible on COLUMBIA signature’s recently launched webpage columbiasignature.blue .

