Höegh Autoliners Names Höegh Moonlight at Port of Gothenburg

Höegh Autoliners today celebrated the naming of its sixth Aurora-Class vessel in commercial operation at Sweden’s leading port and the largest in the Nordic region. The vessel was sponsored by Jenny Westermark, Senior Vice President, GTO Production Logistics at Volvo Group, who performed the traditional bottle-breaking. An array of sustainable Volvo Group cargo provided a spectacular showpiece for the proceedings.

With a capacity of 9,100 car equivalent units (CEU), the Höegh Moonlight joins Höegh Autoliners’ flagship series of 12 next-generation pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs). The Aurora Class plays a central role in the company's ambition to reach zero emissions by 2040. All are classed by DNV and fly the Norwegian flag. The fifth sister vessel, the Höegh Sunrise, was named at Omaezaki Port in Japan in June this year.

CEO of Höegh Autoliners, Andreas Enger, commented: “The naming of Höegh Moonlight demonstrates our strong commitment to decarbonising deep-sea shipping – not in the future, but right now, today. These vessels are not concepts; they are working, sailing answers to one of the most urgent challenges in our industry. I would like to thank Jenny Westermark for graciously sponsoring the vessel.”

“The partnership between Höegh Autoliners and Volvo Group is not just a business alliance. It’s a shared commitment – a joint force – to drive real, lasting change in our industries,” Westermark added.

SETTING INDUSTRY STANDARD

Built for a low-carbon future, the Aurora Class is the most technically advanced and environmentally friendly series of car carriers ever constructed. All 12 vessels are designed from the keel up to transition to clean fuels, with the first eight powered by LNG via dual-fuel engines. They are also “ammonia-ready” with reinforced decks and an integrated tank developed by TGE Marine at the heart of the design, allowing for straightforward conversion to be able to run on clean ammonia in the future. The final four units in the Aurora newbuilding programme, scheduled for delivery from 2027, are dual-fuel vessels able to operate on ammonia from day one. The eight first dual-fuel LNG powered vessels are estimated to deliver 58% lower emissions per transported car compared to the industry average.

Höegh Autoliners COO Sebjørn Dahl said: “The Höegh Moonlight reflects the transformation we are leading across the maritime sector. From the speed of delivery to the scale of innovation onboard, these vessels demonstrate what can be achieved when ambition meets action. We are grateful to our partners, crew and global team for making this possible – together, we're building more than vessels, we're helping to shape a cleaner, smarter future for global trade.”

Oskar Orstadius, CSO at Höegh Autoliners, added: “The naming of the Höegh Moonlight marks more than the arrival of a vessel; it's a celebration of our close collaboration with key customers and our shared commitment to sustainable, high-quality transport solutions. We are proud to strengthen these partnerships in a port that plays an important role in our global network, and we would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our agent in Sweden, Scandinavian Shipping and Logistics, who has represented Höegh Autoliners with dedication for more than 20 years.”

GREEN PORT STRATEGY

Port of Gothenburg CEO Göran Eriksson notes that Höegh Autoliners' traffic at the port plays a vital role in enabling Swedish industry to access global markets. "With the introduction of these new Höegh vessels, that connection can now be made in an even more efficient and climate-smart way than before. The Port of Gothenburg is committed to becoming a leading bunkering hub for alternative fuels in Northern Europe, and Höegh stands as a strong example of a frontrunner showing that our initiatives as a port are moves in the right direction.”

By 2030, the port aims to reduce carbon emissions by 70%, at sea, in the terminal areas and on land. The transition is being carried out in close collaboration with industry, policymakers and academia, with a strong focus on creating sustainable value chains for a thriving society and strengthening business access to global markets. Key components of this effort include investments in shoreside power, green shipping corridors, electrification and the fuels of the future, all driven by close cooperation with stakeholders across the entire transport chain.

Höegh Moonlight key facts

YEAR BUILT: 2025

DWT: 25,200

GT: 83,687

CARGO CAPACITY: 9,100 CEU

FLAG: NORWEGIAN

MAX DECK HEIGHT: 6.5 M

MAX DOOR WIDTH: 19 M

MAX RAMP: 375 MT

LENGTH OVER ALL: 199.90 M

BREADTH (MLD): 37.8 M