HMM Conducts a Pilot test of 3D Printing Onboard

[By: HMM]

HMM conducts a pilot demonstration of an onboard 3D printing system on its 9,000 TEU containership ‘HMM GREEN’.

Through this initiative, HMM aims to assess the seamless operation of the system in actual sailing conditions and evaluate its feasibility for procuring maintenance parts on vessels.

The installed ‘3D Printing Digital Workshop’ uses metal powder to produce stainless steel components, ensuring sufficient durability.

The system has the potential to reduce the lead times for components by enabling ships to rapidly produce essential parts on demand if it is adopted. This would allow for timely production of necessary parts, minimizing inventory costs while preventing additional expenses and downtime during vessel maintenance.

As part of its technology development efforts, HMM signed an MoU in September 2023 with several relevant organizations including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Energy, Korean Register(KR), and the American Bureau of Shipping(ABS).

An HMM official stated, “We are committed to strengthening our competitiveness through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and active participation in research and development of maritime sector.”