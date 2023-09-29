HEMEXPO Welcomes LALIZAS as Latest Member Company

[By: HEMEXPO]

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters – a leading suppliers’ and exporters’ association for the international shipping sector, has welcomed LALIZAS as its 34th member company.



As a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality life-saving equipment and accessories, LALIZAS adds a critical new area of expertise to the ever-expanding cross-section of Greek equipment manufacturers represented on HEMEXPO’s list of members. The company’s extensive product portfolio covers everything from life jackets and immersion suits to navigation lights and buoys, while its onboard inspection services ensure systems such as firefighting equipment, life boats and breathing apparatus are maintained to the highest standards.



Headquartered in Piraeus, Greece, LALIZAS has a global network comprising branches in several European countries, the United States, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and China. Its operations are certified by Bureau Veritas as per ISO 9001:2015 requirements.



“While all vessel systems should be developed and maintained to extremely high standards, this is particularly true of life-saving equipment, which represents the last line of defence in emergency situations at sea,” commented Eleni Polychronopoulou, HEMEXPO President. “The emphasis LALIZAS places on the quality of its products and services makes it a trusted supplier to ship owners and operators worldwide, and we are very pleased to welcome it as the latest HEMEXPO member.”



Representing Greek maritime technology specialists on the global stage, HEMEXPO maintains relationships with ship owners, classification societies and ship yards to understand the issues facing the industry and define the best technical solutions. HEMEXPO members are on the approved-suppliers lists of over 50 shipyards worldwide, and LALIZAS is the latest company to gain access to this extensive network.



“For Greek maritime equipment manufacturers like us, the benefits of joining HEMEXPO are significant,” said Stavros Lalizas, CEO and Founder, LALIZAS. “Membership to the association will help us to identify and seize openings in new and existing markets and deliver our solutions and services to an even greater global audience. We look forward to collaborating with HEMEXPO and the opportunities that come with it.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.