Helm Operations Announces Record-Breaking Helm Conference 2025

[By: Helm Operations]

Helm Operations today announced that Helm Conference 2025 will be its largest event in company history, breaking records for attendance, sponsorship, and thought leadership participation.

Taking place September 23–25, 2025, at the Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, this year’s conference will welcome more than 200 maritime professionals from across North America and beyond. With over a dozen industry-leading sponsors and more than 20 external speakers confirmed, the event will set a new benchmark for collaboration and innovation within the maritime sector.

“We’re thrilled to see Helm Conference grow into one of the premier gatherings in the maritime industry,” said Nolan Barclay, CEO, Helm Operations. “This year’s record numbers are a testament to the energy, commitment, and forward-thinking spirit of our customers, partners, and the broader maritime community. Together, we’re not only solving today’s challenges—we’re shaping the future of maritime operations.”

The 2025 agenda features:

Expert-Led Sessions: Over 20 external speakers sharing insights on safety, technology adoption, compliance, AI, sustainability, and workforce transformation.

Hands-On Training & Certification: In-depth Helm CONNECT training, including workshops and labs, with certifications for attendees.

Peer Networking at Scale: The largest Helm gathering ever, offering unmatched opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and innovators.

Sponsor Showcase: Twelve sponsoring organizations, representing leaders in maritime technology, services, and operations.

Helm Conference has grown into a key meeting place for harbor docking, barging, offshore support and passenger vessel operators worldwide. The event is designed to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together maritime leaders to discuss the future of fleet management and operations.

Helm Conference 2025 takes place September 23–25 in New Orleans, LA.

For more information, including full agenda, speaker list, and registration details, visit: www.helmoperations.com/ conference