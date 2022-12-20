Helena Lennerstedt Appointed CEO of Humphree

Helena has a background in several leading positions in different companies in the Swedish industry. The last seven years Helena has been Vice President Purchasing at Volvo Penta. She has a Master’s in engineering from Linköping University and has studied International Business.

“Humphree’s mission to provide the safest and most comfortable boating experience possible is well recognized by the market and the company is growing fast. I’m proud that we have been able to attract Helena Lennerstedt as the new CEO for Humphree. Helena’s team-focused leadership style combined with her experience in building deep relations with customers as well as suppliers, and from scaling industrial supply chains will be a great addition to the organization,” says Johan Inden, Chairman of the Humphree Board of Directors.



Helena will continue developing Humphree’s offering together with the current management and employees to increase the experience of boating.



“I’m proud to accept this appointment and I’m excited to become a part of this company, especially when new and innovative products are about to be launched. I look forward to establishing strong relations throughout the supply chain, from supplier to customer, and to becoming a part of the strong and competent team at Humphree”, says Helena.



Helena succeeds Hannes Norrgren who has taken up the role of Senior Vice President for Business Unit Industrial at Volvo Penta. Helena will take up the new position in January 2023.



Since 2016, Volvo Penta is the majority shareholder of the Swedish marine technology provider Humphree, which specializes in trim and stabilization systems for boat control.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.