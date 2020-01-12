GTT Receives Several Orders to Design Tanks for Eight New LNG Carriers

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 07:58:43

At the end of December 2019, GTT has received several orders from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the equipment of eight new LNG carriers (LNGC). Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex technology.

Four of these LNGCs will be built by HHI: two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner. The others four LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of another European ship-owner.

The deliveries are expected during the second half of 2022.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “These eight last orders confirm the dynamism of the market observed throughout this year. This brings the number of LNGC orders obtained in 2019 to 57, which is a record year for GTT and illustrates the partnership of excellence that we have with the shipyards of the Hyundai Group.”



