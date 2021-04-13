GTT Receives Order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for Tank Design

04-13-2021

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNGC1 on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner ShenZhen Gas Corporation Ltd.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 79,960 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in January 2023.

