GTT Receives Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Order for Tank Design

GTT announces that it has received, at the beginning of 2023, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of a Middle-East shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

