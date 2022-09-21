GTT Receives an Order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

